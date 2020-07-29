Previous
Not Much to the Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Not Much to the Sunset Tonight!

As usual, here lately, going down it looks like it is really going to be nice, but once down there, things change drastically. Had just a little show of sun, but then it disappeared behind the lower cloud bank.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Rick

