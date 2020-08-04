Previous
Different Kind of Butterfly! by rickster549
Different Kind of Butterfly!

Or so I thought when I first saw it. First saw it flying and thought it had grabbed another butterfly for a snack, but after it landed, noticed what was really going on. So should be a new larvae/caterpillar coming up soon, somewhere.
4th August 2020

Rick

rickster549
Milanie ace
Now this is a shot you don't get every day! Glad to see there's a good future ahead!
August 5th, 2020  
