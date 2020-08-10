Previous
One More Monarch Butterfly! by rickster549
One More Monarch Butterfly!

Well, no sunset tonight and one of the heaviest thunderstorms was hitting about sunset time. Just glad the monarchs are making themselves available during the day.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
And you're getting such nice clear shots of them. They're just real hit and miss around here
August 11th, 2020  
amyK ace
Terrific shot
August 11th, 2020  
