Photo 1930
Almost had a Sunset!
Thought we would have a little more color tonight, but just didn't happen. Those clouds just wouldn't let the light shine through. But was very comfortable and enjoyable down there.
13th August 2020
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Love these golden tones and the swirls in the sky. Sense of peace to this
August 14th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Gorgeous!
August 14th, 2020
