Almost had a Sunset! by rickster549
Almost had a Sunset!

Thought we would have a little more color tonight, but just didn't happen. Those clouds just wouldn't let the light shine through. But was very comfortable and enjoyable down there.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Love these golden tones and the swirls in the sky. Sense of peace to this
August 14th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Gorgeous!
August 14th, 2020  
