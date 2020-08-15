Previous
Another Beautiful Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Another Beautiful Sunset Tonight!

Really enjoy going down when the sky's light up like this. It's amazing how many people leave as soon as the sun gets past the horizon. But don't mind that one bit.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
PhylM-S ace
This truly is. Look at that orange well in to the upper sky. Are you on a lake or a gulf? Your shots never disappoint. Beautiful
August 16th, 2020  
Milanie ace
It always looks like you're the only one in the world down there - what a beautiful sunset you captured tonight.
August 16th, 2020  
