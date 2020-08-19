Sign up
Photo 1936
Squirrel Having It's Midday Snack!
This guy had brought down one of the magnolia buds and was having a feast sitting there munching out. Of course, he could have gotten in a little better spot.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th August 2020 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
so cute
August 20th, 2020
Elena Arquero
ace
Very intimate, such fabulous clarity and focus. Very nicely captured.
August 20th, 2020
Milanie
ace
They don't realize the problems they create for us by not planning ahead :) Didn't know they liked magnolia buds.
August 20th, 2020
Taffy
ace
He's so intense!
August 20th, 2020
