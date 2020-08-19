Previous
Squirrel Having It's Midday Snack! by rickster549
Photo 1936

Squirrel Having It's Midday Snack!

This guy had brought down one of the magnolia buds and was having a feast sitting there munching out. Of course, he could have gotten in a little better spot.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
so cute
August 20th, 2020  
Elena Arquero ace
Very intimate, such fabulous clarity and focus. Very nicely captured.
August 20th, 2020  
Milanie ace
They don't realize the problems they create for us by not planning ahead :) Didn't know they liked magnolia buds.
August 20th, 2020  
Taffy ace
He's so intense!
August 20th, 2020  
