Yellow Crowned Night Heron! by rickster549
Yellow Crowned Night Heron!

Found my friend again today. Wasn't too fond of it's perch, but guess can't complain, as long as I found the bird. Not sure if anyone will ever pick up that tire or not, but maybe one day.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
PhylM-S ace
Recycling by nature! Cool capture
August 27th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
very cool fav
August 27th, 2020  
Milanie ace
He's sure an interesting bird - like his markings.
August 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Terrific shot and composition.
August 27th, 2020  
amyK ace
Nice shot of this guy
August 27th, 2020  
