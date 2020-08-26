Sign up
Photo 1943
Yellow Crowned Night Heron!
Found my friend again today. Wasn't too fond of it's perch, but guess can't complain, as long as I found the bird. Not sure if anyone will ever pick up that tire or not, but maybe one day.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5483
photos
148
followers
37
following
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1941
1891
1942
1892
1646
1943
1893
1647
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th August 2020 10:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds-rick365
PhylM-S
ace
Recycling by nature! Cool capture
August 27th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
very cool fav
August 27th, 2020
Milanie
ace
He's sure an interesting bird - like his markings.
August 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Terrific shot and composition.
August 27th, 2020
amyK
ace
Nice shot of this guy
August 27th, 2020
