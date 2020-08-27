Previous
Sunset With a Rain Shower! by rickster549
Photo 1944

Sunset With a Rain Shower!

Not much for sunset. Did get the rain shower out there just to the left of the sunny spot. Guess we'll get sun before too long.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
SwChappell ace
Cool shot
August 28th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You have that nice pier that makes it a beautiful shot even without the sunset.
August 28th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
I really like this scene. Glad you're not heavily affected by the hurricane - was wondering and thinking about you and the wonderful wildlife you share.
August 28th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great tones in this image
August 28th, 2020  
