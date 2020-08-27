Sign up
Photo 1944
Sunset With a Rain Shower!
Not much for sunset. Did get the rain shower out there just to the left of the sunny spot. Guess we'll get sun before too long.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
6
Comments
4
4
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th August 2020 7:10pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
SwChappell
ace
Cool shot
August 28th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You have that nice pier that makes it a beautiful shot even without the sunset.
August 28th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
I really like this scene. Glad you're not heavily affected by the hurricane - was wondering and thinking about you and the wonderful wildlife you share.
August 28th, 2020
amyK
ace
Great tones in this image
August 28th, 2020
