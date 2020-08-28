Previous
Got a Little Bit of Color Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 1945

Got a Little Bit of Color Tonight!

Wasn't sure if it was going to happen or not, but after the sun finally went down, things started to change. Probably best on black if you have the time.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Love it against black - those little lights really show up. The sunset colors are wonderful.
August 29th, 2020  
amyK ace
Beautiful glow on the water
August 29th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice’
August 29th, 2020  
