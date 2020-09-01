Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1949
Tonight's Sunset!
What started out as a very boring sunset, ended up with some really good colors. Think this was about a 30 second exposure, so got the blur in the clouds as they were floating by. Probably best on black if you have the time.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5501
photos
145
followers
36
following
533% complete
View this month »
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
Latest from all albums
1947
1651
1948
1898
1652
1949
1899
1653
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st September 2020 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Beau
ace
Wow... brilliant
September 2nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Gorgeous on black - remember you saying you wanted to try a long exposure - this sure came out fabulous.
September 2nd, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Beautiful sunset !
September 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close