Tonight's Sunset! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset!

What started out as a very boring sunset, ended up with some really good colors. Think this was about a 30 second exposure, so got the blur in the clouds as they were floating by. Probably best on black if you have the time.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Beau ace
Wow... brilliant
September 2nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Gorgeous on black - remember you saying you wanted to try a long exposure - this sure came out fabulous.
September 2nd, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Beautiful sunset !
September 2nd, 2020  
