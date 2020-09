Storms About to Move On-shore!

Had been watching these storms moving in and waited about as long as I could. This was the last shot, before putting the camera back into the car. Went back out after that, and got the wife and we gathered up the chairs and cooler and headed back to the car. Good thing, just as we got to the car, the bottom fell out. Guess those fishermen stayed and got wet. Even worse for sunset tonight.