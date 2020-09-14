Previous
Anhinga Drying the Wings! by rickster549
Photo 1962

Anhinga Drying the Wings!

Just happened to catch this guy out on the old log with wings spread. Probably had just come up from the morning swim.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Rick

