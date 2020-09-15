Sign up
Another Sunless Sunset!
Still getting a lot of thunderstorms coming through. Just never know when they will hit. Was out this morning and once again, had to bag the camera and run to the car. Wish we could send all of this rain out to the west coast.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Looks rather ominous out there!
September 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Dark and grey.. well captured.
September 16th, 2020
