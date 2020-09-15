Previous
Another Sunless Sunset! by rickster549
Another Sunless Sunset!

Still getting a lot of thunderstorms coming through. Just never know when they will hit. Was out this morning and once again, had to bag the camera and run to the car. Wish we could send all of this rain out to the west coast.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Looks rather ominous out there!
September 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Dark and grey.. well captured.
September 16th, 2020  
