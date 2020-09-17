Previous
And We Finally Had Sun Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 1965

And We Finally Had Sun Tonight!

A lot of the thunderstorms had cleared out and actually let the sun shine through, for a little bit, but there was a bank of clouds right on the horizon that seemed to block it out as it got to the horizon.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
This made for an interesting mix
September 18th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Ha, nice! nice cloud formation
September 18th, 2020  
