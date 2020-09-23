Previous
Never Know What It's Going to Do! by rickster549
Photo 1971

Never Know What It's Going to Do!

Was about ready to pack up and head home, as there wasn't too much happening, but then, all of a sudden, the pink started to show up and it got really nice. You've got to get it quick, because it doesn't last very long.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning, The weather is has changed, gorgeous views from the pier.
September 24th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great sunset, with lots of varied tones
September 24th, 2020  
Taffy ace
I like that pinkish red cloud down the center. Really interesting sunset.
September 24th, 2020  
