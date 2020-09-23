Sign up
Photo 1971
Never Know What It's Going to Do!
Was about ready to pack up and head home, as there wasn't too much happening, but then, all of a sudden, the pink started to show up and it got really nice. You've got to get it quick, because it doesn't last very long.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
5567
photos
150
followers
36
following
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd September 2020 6:34pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning, The weather is has changed, gorgeous views from the pier.
September 24th, 2020
amyK
ace
Great sunset, with lots of varied tones
September 24th, 2020
Taffy
ace
I like that pinkish red cloud down the center. Really interesting sunset.
September 24th, 2020
