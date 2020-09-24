Previous
Cloudy Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 1972

Cloudy Sunset!

With all of the clouds out there, thought that it was going to be a really outstanding show. But this was again, about the best that it got. Although, couldn't beat the weather down there tonight. Very nice.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Rick

