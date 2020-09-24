Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1972
Cloudy Sunset!
With all of the clouds out there, thought that it was going to be a really outstanding show. But this was again, about the best that it got. Although, couldn't beat the weather down there tonight. Very nice.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5570
photos
150
followers
36
following
365
NIKON D750
24th September 2020 5:58pm
sunsets-rick365
