Tonight's Sunset Through the Trees! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset Through the Trees!

Actually had an almost clear sunset tonight. Did notice, that as the sun was almost to the horizon, there was a cloud bank that was starting to block it out. But with the lack of clouds, just not much color, other than the pink from the sun.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice composition with the trees.
September 27th, 2020  
