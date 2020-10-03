Sign up
Photo 1981
Egret Grabbing a Snack!
Lot of fishermen out there and looks like one of them left some cut bait on the rail. And wouldn't you know it, the egret found that morsel and off it went.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd October 2020 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Taffy
ace
Great timing!
October 4th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Bet he was pleased with himself - nice catch (both of you)
October 4th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot. You were right on time to capture this.
October 4th, 2020
