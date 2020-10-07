Previous
Almost Clear Skys Tonight! by rickster549
Almost Clear Skys Tonight!

Most of the cloudy weather has finally started moving out so had a little color tonight.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful sunset.
October 8th, 2020  
