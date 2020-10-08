Previous
Next
Mr Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 1986

Mr Pileated Woodpecker!

Pretty sure this is the male, as it has that red strip under the eye. There were two of them up in the tree, but just never could get a really good shot of the both of them, so just had to settle for the one.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
544% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

sheri
Cool shot.
October 9th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, nice, close and sharp!. I finally saw one today low enough but then I was too late...Like seeing those red colored mohawk Woodpeckers. Great shot.
October 9th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
October 9th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Beautiful sharp close-up
October 9th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
Wonderful capture of Woody
October 9th, 2020  
amyK ace
Just a little jealous you see them regularly. Have seen only a few ever! Nice capture!
October 9th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise