Previous
Next
Photo 1986
Mr Pileated Woodpecker!
Pretty sure this is the male, as it has that red strip under the eye. There were two of them up in the tree, but just never could get a really good shot of the both of them, so just had to settle for the one.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
7
8
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
5612
photos
149
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th October 2020 10:19am
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds-rick365
sheri
Cool shot.
October 9th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, nice, close and sharp!. I finally saw one today low enough but then I was too late...Like seeing those red colored mohawk Woodpeckers. Great shot.
October 9th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
October 9th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Beautiful sharp close-up
October 9th, 2020
Joy's Focus
ace
Wonderful capture of Woody
October 9th, 2020
amyK
ace
Just a little jealous you see them regularly. Have seen only a few ever! Nice capture!
October 9th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 9th, 2020
