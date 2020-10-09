Previous
Tonight's Sunset on the River! by rickster549
Photo 1987

Tonight's Sunset on the River!

Had some color pop out tonight, and thought it was going to be more, but it just never happened. But guess I shouldn't complain, as it was still a beautiful sunset.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great color and nice cloud formations
October 10th, 2020  
