Photo 1988
Woodthrush!
Just couldn't get this guy to get in the clear and it even had it's tail turned away from sight.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5618
photos
149
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th October 2020 8:24am
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds-rick365
