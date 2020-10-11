Previous
Blue Heron Cooling Off! by rickster549
Blue Heron Cooling Off!

Or at least, that's what I think it was doing. It was just standing there with it's mouth open, seeming to be breathing somewhat heavy. Was rather warm here today, but guess the heron could have gotten into the water if it really needed to cool off.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
You don't catch that open mouth very often - what great details!
October 12th, 2020  
sheri
Such an amazing capture.
October 12th, 2020  
