Photo 1989
Blue Heron Cooling Off!
Or at least, that's what I think it was doing. It was just standing there with it's mouth open, seeming to be breathing somewhat heavy. Was rather warm here today, but guess the heron could have gotten into the water if it really needed to cool off.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
You don't catch that open mouth very often - what great details!
October 12th, 2020
sheri
Such an amazing capture.
October 12th, 2020
