Previous
Next
Great Horned Owl, Giving Me the Eye! by rickster549
Photo 1991

Great Horned Owl, Giving Me the Eye!

Now this guy was wide awake. Think it was in the cooling off mode, with the way the wings were opened up like that. Can't believe that I found two owls today. See the next photo.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
545% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Fantastic capture. Great to see the eyes wide open.
October 14th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great capture; love that direct look
October 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise