Photo 2055
SailBoat Anchored Off-shore!
Not a usual place for the sailboats to anchor, but maybe it was just there for a little while.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th December 2020 11:00am
Tags
misc-rick365
Kerri Michaels
ace
Wish I was in that sailboat. ..great shot...and of course I was holding the cracker in my mouth for that picture...lol
December 17th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nicely framed
December 17th, 2020
amyK
ace
Nice framing and light
December 17th, 2020
