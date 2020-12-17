Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2056
Bee, Up Close!
Playing with the new lens and extension tubes, so was able to get up real close. Just need to learn focus stacking so I can get the whole bee in focus.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5822
photos
157
followers
38
following
563% complete
View this month »
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
Latest from all albums
2054
1758
2055
2005
1759
2056
2006
1760
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th December 2020 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is one ugly dude but great shot.
December 18th, 2020
sheri
Wow that's an amazing macro.
December 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close