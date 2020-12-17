Previous
Bee, Up Close! by rickster549
Bee, Up Close!

Playing with the new lens and extension tubes, so was able to get up real close. Just need to learn focus stacking so I can get the whole bee in focus.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is one ugly dude but great shot.
December 18th, 2020  
sheri
Wow that's an amazing macro.
December 18th, 2020  
