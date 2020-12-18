Previous
Frog in the Tree Stump! by rickster549
Frog in the Tree Stump!

Never know what you'll find when walking down the trials. It was quite a surprise to see this one sitting in the stump, that I normally don't see anything in.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Diana
Such a cute one too, lovely find and shot.
December 19th, 2020  
PhylM-S
How fun is this?! I love that he was stashed by someone to bring delight to others! Love it!
December 19th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg
Smiling at you, sweet find
December 19th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings
Haha! So cute!
December 19th, 2020  
