Tonight's Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2058

Tonight's Sunset!

Have had a lot of cloudless sunsets lately, but a few clouds did move in tonight so got a little bit of color on the horizon.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful sunset
December 20th, 2020  
Taffy ace
I like the little dot of the sun.
December 20th, 2020  
