Photo 2058
Tonight's Sunset!
Have had a lot of cloudless sunsets lately, but a few clouds did move in tonight so got a little bit of color on the horizon.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5828
photos
157
followers
38
following
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2056
1760
2007
1761
2057
2058
2008
1762
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th December 2020 5:27pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful sunset
December 20th, 2020
Taffy
ace
I like the little dot of the sun.
December 20th, 2020
