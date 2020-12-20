Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk, all Puffed Up! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk, all Puffed Up!

Sure seemed like this one was all puffed up. Not sure why, as it wasn't that cold today. But it was very obliging to sit there and let me get a bunch of shots. I walked all around it.
