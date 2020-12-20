Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2059
Red Shouldered Hawk, all Puffed Up!
Sure seemed like this one was all puffed up. Not sure why, as it wasn't that cold today. But it was very obliging to sit there and let me get a bunch of shots. I walked all around it.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
