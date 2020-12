My Barred Owl Friend was Back Today!

Well, my friend showed up today in one of it's usual spots. Must have had a long night, as it just wouldn't open those eyes much at all. I am so amused when I'm out and I point out one of the owls, and the people's response is, wow, I didn't know that they come out in the day time. Just wonder where they think the owls are hiding. :-)