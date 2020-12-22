Previous
Had a Beautiful Sunset Tonight by rickster549
Had a Beautiful Sunset Tonight

Had a nice band of clouds tonight and after the sun went down, the colors started to show.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
sheri
Brilliant. Thank you for making such a gorgeous image. Fav
December 23rd, 2020  
You sure did, such a magnificent capture and golden glow.
December 23rd, 2020  
Yes, this one is particularly nice. Like how the clouds follow the lines of the docks.
December 23rd, 2020  
