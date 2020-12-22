Sign up
Photo 2061
Had a Beautiful Sunset Tonight
Had a nice band of clouds tonight and after the sun went down, the colors started to show.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd December 2020 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
sheri
Brilliant. Thank you for making such a gorgeous image. Fav
December 23rd, 2020
Diana
ace
You sure did, such a magnificent capture and golden glow.
December 23rd, 2020
amyK
ace
Yes, this one is particularly nice. Like how the clouds follow the lines of the docks.
December 23rd, 2020
