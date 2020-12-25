Previous
Flowers! by rickster549
Photo 2064

Flowers!

Good to see the flowers still around, but not sure how long they will be lasting, as the temps have really dropped. Heavy frost in the morning, so might be the last of the flowers.
25th December 2020

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful focus and details. Hopefully they can withheld this cold spell.
December 26th, 2020  
