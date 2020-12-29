Previous
Sunset Behind the Clouds! by rickster549
Photo 2068

Sunset Behind the Clouds!

One of those nights were the sun was out, but then as I got down, it started going behind the clouds. Came out for just a minute and then disappeared. Just didn't bring out the color as it does sometimes.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Not the dramatic look it sometimes has there, but still awfully pretty scene and shot very nicely
December 30th, 2020  
Taffy ace
A beauty as always, with the dramatic tree silhouettes.
December 30th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Fabulous
December 30th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful with the tree branches for framing!
December 30th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful scene
December 30th, 2020  
