Blue Heron Take Off! by rickster549
Blue Heron Take Off!

Went back today to look out for some Herons. Found this one guy wading around the same spot. Watched it for a little bit and noticed that it turned and was looking at something. And then it just took off. So was somewhat ready for a shot.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Rick

@rickster549
Taffy ace
Terrific capture of the bird in flight. I like how you've caught him stretched out and still low to the ground.
January 14th, 2021  
