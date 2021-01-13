Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2083
Blue Heron Take Off!
Went back today to look out for some Herons. Found this one guy wading around the same spot. Watched it for a little bit and noticed that it turned and was looking at something. And then it just took off. So was somewhat ready for a shot.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th January 2021 12:15pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Taffy
ace
Terrific capture of the bird in flight. I like how you've caught him stretched out and still low to the ground.
January 14th, 2021
