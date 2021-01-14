Previous
A Firey Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2084

A Firey Sunset Tonight!

Sure wasn't expecting this tonight as I headed down to the river. But was sure glad that I made it on down. It's just amazing what colors you get after the sun has set.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
wow!!! that sky is on FIRE!
January 15th, 2021  
