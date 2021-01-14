Sign up
Photo 2084
A Firey Sunset Tonight!
Sure wasn't expecting this tonight as I headed down to the river. But was sure glad that I made it on down. It's just amazing what colors you get after the sun has set.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5906
photos
169
followers
39
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th January 2021 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow!!! that sky is on FIRE!
January 15th, 2021
