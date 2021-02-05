Sign up
Photo 2106
Fisheye Cardinal!
Found a feature on my camera today that I didn't know that I had. So had to try it out. Not sure it's quite as good as the lens, but seemed like it worked pretty well for the effect.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5972
photos
171
followers
42
following
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
It made a neat effect
February 6th, 2021
