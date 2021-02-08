Previous
Thought There Might Be a Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Thought There Might Be a Sunset Tonight!

The sun was trying to peak out and even had rays coming down. This lasted for a few minutes, and then another bunch of clouds moved in and totally covered up the remainder of the light.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice rays and subtle colors in the clouds
February 9th, 2021  
