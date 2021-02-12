Mommy Raccoon Moving the Baby to a New Location!

Went to a different park this morning where I have seen the raccoons before. Was checking out the usual tree and then heard something across from it and saw the mom carrying the little one down from the old hollow stump. Couldn't really get a good shot of that, but waited for here to pick it up and carry it across the sidewalk. And she did. After they got out of view, I was looking at the old stump and noticed that there was still another little one up there. So waited for some time and sure enough, she came back and headed up the stump and grabbed the other one and carried it down just like the other one.