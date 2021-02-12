Previous
Mommy Raccoon Moving the Baby to a New Location! by rickster549
Photo 2113

Mommy Raccoon Moving the Baby to a New Location!

Went to a different park this morning where I have seen the raccoons before. Was checking out the usual tree and then heard something across from it and saw the mom carrying the little one down from the old hollow stump. Couldn't really get a good shot of that, but waited for here to pick it up and carry it across the sidewalk. And she did. After they got out of view, I was looking at the old stump and noticed that there was still another little one up there. So waited for some time and sure enough, she came back and headed up the stump and grabbed the other one and carried it down just like the other one.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Junko Y ace
Oh, what a sight to see and to capture! Like you, I'm learning that much of wildlife photography is learning their behaviors through observation.
February 13th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
What a job!
February 13th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Wow! Right time and definitely in the right place! Cool shot!
February 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is an exception experience! Smart you checked the tree stump. Nature/ animals are amazing all in their own way.
The best part is that you were able to capture it.
February 13th, 2021  
Anne Pancella ace
Amazing shot!
February 13th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Great shot
February 13th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Super capture!
February 13th, 2021  
