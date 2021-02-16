Sign up
Photo 2117
Mr Cardinal Hiding in the Bush!
Watched this guy for some time, hoping that it would get out in the clear, but guess it knew I was trying to get a picture of it.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th February 2021 11:57am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
With their color, they were like Christmas balls hanging on the trees today. No hiding for them!
February 17th, 2021
Taffy
ace
So well spotted and captured.
February 17th, 2021
