Mr Cardinal Hiding in the Bush! by rickster549
Mr Cardinal Hiding in the Bush!

Watched this guy for some time, hoping that it would get out in the clear, but guess it knew I was trying to get a picture of it.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
With their color, they were like Christmas balls hanging on the trees today. No hiding for them!
February 17th, 2021  
Taffy ace
So well spotted and captured.
February 17th, 2021  
