Bald Eagle on it's Perch!

Went to the park where I found the Osprey the other day to see if it would happen to still be around, and to my surprise, saw this guy sitting up there. I walked all around down below trying to get the best spot to get the shot, and it didn't phase the eagle one bit. It just wasn't in the best of places with the lighting to get the perfect shot. But at least it was a whole lot closer than most of the eagle shots that I get.