Different View of the Eagle! by rickster549
Photo 2120

Different View of the Eagle!

Rained in today so didn't even get out of the house. I did have plenty of shots of the eagle from the other day, so had plenty to choose from.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this majestic bird, they always have such a fierce expression.
February 20th, 2021  
Milanie ace
This is a real nice viewof him - with amazing detail. Spotted my first eagle in several years today over at the Corps Park - unfortunately, he spotted me, too. But it was fun to see.
February 20th, 2021  
