Photo 2121
Mr Pileated Looking for More!
This guy was checking things out around him. Guess this tree wasn't rotten enough for him to start pecking into it.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
You don't often catch them with their head turned that way - nice dif
February 21st, 2021
