Photo 2126
Hey, You Got Something for Me!
Thought it might have been looking for something, but after getting it on the computer, I noticed that it already has something in it's mouth. It was making a lot of noise as I walked by, but am surprised that it could with that nut in it's mouth.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
squirrels-rick365
