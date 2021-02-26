Sign up
Photo 2127
Found One of the Ospreys Today!
Saw this guy in an area that the Eagles have been occupying, which I was sort of surprised to see. The eagles are still around, but guess these two will somehow figure out how to share the space.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
That's a nice view of him
February 27th, 2021
