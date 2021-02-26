Previous
Next
Found One of the Ospreys Today! by rickster549
Photo 2127

Found One of the Ospreys Today!

Saw this guy in an area that the Eagles have been occupying, which I was sort of surprised to see. The eagles are still around, but guess these two will somehow figure out how to share the space.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
582% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That's a nice view of him
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise