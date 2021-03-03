Previous
Jacksonville Skyline! by rickster549
Jacksonville Skyline!

And even got a P-3 flying in for a landing at the Naval Air Station.
Sorry for the lack of responses, had an outpatient procedure Monday, and just haven't been quite up to working on the project. Will try to get caught up in the next couple of days.
3rd March 2021

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Get back up to strength before you worry about here. Nice shot with the skyline and the plane
March 4th, 2021  
