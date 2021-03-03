Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2132
Jacksonville Skyline!
And even got a P-3 flying in for a landing at the Naval Air Station.
Sorry for the lack of responses, had an outpatient procedure Monday, and just haven't been quite up to working on the project. Will try to get caught up in the next couple of days.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6050
photos
174
followers
42
following
584% complete
View this month »
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
Latest from all albums
2080
1834
2131
2081
1835
2132
2082
1836
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th February 2021 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Get back up to strength before you worry about here. Nice shot with the skyline and the plane
March 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close