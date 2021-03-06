Previous
Next
Flower in the Drops! by rickster549
Photo 2135

Flower in the Drops!

Rainy day today so didn't get out so had to try the drops again. Just need to adjust the things in the background, such as the chair. Something to work on.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
584% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love the refractions in this - chair is an interesting repetition
March 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise