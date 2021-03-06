Sign up
Photo 2135
Flower in the Drops!
Rainy day today so didn't get out so had to try the drops again. Just need to adjust the things in the background, such as the chair. Something to work on.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th March 2021 4:31pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Love the refractions in this - chair is an interesting repetition
March 7th, 2021
