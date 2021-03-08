Previous
Blue Heron Getting a Little Sun! by rickster549
Photo 2137

Blue Heron Getting a Little Sun!

Think this Blue Heron was enjoying the sun. Had a little frost this morning, so it wasn't warming up real fast today. Even all of the turtles were coming out of the water to get a little sunshine.
8th March 2021

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger
Sunshine. What is that?
March 9th, 2021  
LManning (Laura)
Love these tones.
March 9th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg
Nice capture of the great blue heron
March 9th, 2021  
