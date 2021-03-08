Sign up
Photo 2137
Blue Heron Getting a Little Sun!
Think this Blue Heron was enjoying the sun. Had a little frost this morning, so it wasn't warming up real fast today. Even all of the turtles were coming out of the water to get a little sunshine.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Sunshine. What is that?
March 9th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love these tones.
March 9th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice capture of the great blue heron
March 9th, 2021
