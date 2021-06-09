Previous
The Sun Came Out! by rickster549
The Sun Came Out!

Our usual afternoon rain storms blew in and at almost sunset, an opening happened and the sun shown through. It was so bright, just had to get something to block it out. And think that the pier did pretty well.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
June 10th, 2021  
