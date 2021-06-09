Sign up
Photo 2230
The Sun Came Out!
Our usual afternoon rain storms blew in and at almost sunset, an opening happened and the sun shown through. It was so bright, just had to get something to block it out. And think that the pier did pretty well.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
June 10th, 2021
