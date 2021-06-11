Previous
Barred Owl Getting Ready for Night Time! by rickster549
Barred Owl Getting Ready for Night Time!

Went down a little early for sunset tonight and walked the trail a little bit. Saw this guy come flying by and stopped fairly close. Tried to get a few shots, but it was in a bad spot. Guess I was making too much noise, at it took off again. Couldn't tell exactly where it went to, but started walking in the general direction. Then I started hearing Blue Jay's sounding off and I was pretty sure I knew what that was all about. Followed the sound and sure enough, saw the Jays swooping down on the owl, but it didn't seem to be too bothered by it. Think I may have scared the Blue Jays off as the Owl was just sitting there, very casual. Finally found a clear opening and got my shot.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Cathy
I have never seen an owl in the wild and I am always fascinated by those who are blessed with a photo op! This is great ! Fav
June 12th, 2021  
amyK ace
Great clear shot
June 12th, 2021  
