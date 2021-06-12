Previous
Swallowtail Kite With It's Meal! by rickster549
Swallowtail Kite With It's Meal!

Not sure that I'm liking these birds as much as I used too, as I've made several shots and later noticed that they are hanging on to another small bird. Didn't realize that they were such nest robbers, but sure seems like they are.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
That is that is nature! Fantastic shot.
June 13th, 2021  
Fixing a Hole ace
The circle of life. There was a great article in The NY Times this week about an island off of the coast of Washington state where the once small Bald Eagle population has exploded. The article is fascinating, the island is inhabited by a single person. The eagles' fish food source is diminished so the new food source is the gulls, and now there is talk of an imbalance that needs some form of correction.
June 13th, 2021  
