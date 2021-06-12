Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2233
Swallowtail Kite With It's Meal!
Not sure that I'm liking these birds as much as I used too, as I've made several shots and later noticed that they are hanging on to another small bird. Didn't realize that they were such nest robbers, but sure seems like they are.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6353
photos
190
followers
44
following
611% complete
View this month »
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
Latest from all albums
2181
1935
2232
2182
1936
2233
2183
1937
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th June 2021 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is that is nature! Fantastic shot.
June 13th, 2021
Fixing a Hole
ace
The circle of life. There was a great article in The NY Times this week about an island off of the coast of Washington state where the once small Bald Eagle population has exploded. The article is fascinating, the island is inhabited by a single person. The eagles' fish food source is diminished so the new food source is the gulls, and now there is talk of an imbalance that needs some form of correction.
June 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close